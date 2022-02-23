The Vindication of Mitt Romney

That’s not a headline I’d normally expect to write, since Mr. Romney’s irritating preciousness has gone to eleven in recent years, but he deserves props for his statement in the 2012 campaign that “Russia is our most significant enemy.” I think it’s actually China, but the point is, recall how Romney was ridiculed, especially by President Obama, who said, “The 1980s called—they want their foreign policy back.” The media was more than happy to play along as Obama’s sneering echo chamber.

This is being widely recalled today, as it ought to be. Less recalled is this short but revealing moment: