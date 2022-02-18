There’s something about Quintez

Quintez Brown is charged with the attempted assassination of Democratic Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg and four others in the office. Brown failed, but you can’t say he didn’t make a good faith effort. One of the bullets pierced Greenberg’s sweater. Breitbart News reports the story here. The judge set bail at $100,000, which seems a little light to me.

Breaking: @LouCommBailFund has paid the $100,000 to bail out @BLMLouisville member Quintez Brown. Brown was arrested & charged over the attempted shooting assassination of mayoral candidate @RunWithCraig. Video by @RachelDrozeTV. #BLM pic.twitter.com/SmRNLx6Zcb — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) February 16, 2022

Jewish Journal does a good job of collecting the available information from a variety of sources in its story. Brown is out on bail, and why not? “WHAS11 reported that the Louisville Community Fund, which is reportedly organized by BLM Louisville, officially posted the bond for Brown. Brown was reportedly involved with BLM Louisville and regularly participated in the George Floyd protests. Brown will be put under home incarceration in the interim.” The Free Beacon takes up the bail fund here (“ActBlue, Justice Democrats, and the Tides Center did not return requests for comment”).

There is more:

BLM Louisville organizer Chanelle Helm told WHAS11 that the bail was posted for Brown because “they are calling for this individual, this young man who needs support and help, to be punished to the full extent. It is a resounding message that people are down for the torture that has taken place in our jails and prisons.” She also told The Courier Journal that they are seeking mental health counseling for Brown. “Jails and prisons do not rehabilitate people,” Helm said. “The community’s been doing that.” Brown’s attorney, Rob Eggert, had similarly told The Courier Journal that Brown suffered “a mental health breakdown” and needs “treatment, not prison.”

