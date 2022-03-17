Is Yale the Most Embarrassing Elite University?

The competition is stiff, but it is increasingly apparent that Yale University is the front-runner for the question of the most embarrassing elite university. Scott reports below on the latest disgrace of Yale Law School, but let’s not forget the key moment in Yale’s descent in 2015.

In this regard I’m delighted to pass along a recent video finding—the work of Good Kid Productions, which is the brainchild of Rob Montz. This video about the 2015 Halloween costume episode is worth taking in as a reminder of just how stupid Yale has become (12 min long):

While we’re on the subject of videos, it has been a while since we last checked in with our favorites at Kite & Key Media. Co-founder Troy Senik, who should be just about finished with a biography of Grover Cleveland (the last—maybe the only—great Democratic president), is out with a new offering on “How we broke the presidency” that is excellent: