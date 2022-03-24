Joe Biden, Liar

Some say that Joe Biden’s mental capacity is so diminished that he can’t be held responsible for his actions, but I disagree. Even in his current state, he should be capable of a basic level of honesty and good faith. But that is a low bar that Biden can’t get over.

The latest case in point: earlier today, in Brussels, Biden repeated the notorious lie that his predecessor, President Trump, praised the pathetic handful of neo-Nazis in Charlottesville, Virginia, as “very good people.” This is a canard that Biden has repeated over and over, even though it has been thoroughly debunked. What Trump said was that there were “very fine people” among the peaceful demonstrators on both sides of the Charlottesville statue controversy. He condemned the neo-Nazis unreservedly.

This is how Biden told the lie to our NATO allies:

I had no intention of running for president again, until I saw those folks coming out of the fields in Virginia carrying torches and carrying Nazi banners, and literally singing the same vile rhyme they used in Germany in the early twenties, or thirties I should say, and then the gentleman you mentioned [Trump] was asked what he thought and a young woman was killed, a protester, and he was asked what he thought, he said there were “very good people” on both sides. And that’s when I decided I wasn’t going to be quiet any longer.

Telling this kind of lie is contemptible under any circumstances. Telling it about his predecessor in office while speaking to representatives of important allies is not just contemptible but damaging to our country’s interests. Biden deserves the severest condemnation, and he shouldn’t be let off the hook on the ground of diminished capacity.

