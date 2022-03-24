Kamala Harris, Self-Help Guru

It is increasingly evident that Joe Biden’s most genius political move in 2020, after deciding to “campaign” from his basement to conceal the obvious, was naming Kamala Harris as a running mate. Even Slow Joe could figure out that with Harris a heartbeat away from the presidency, everyone would think three times before trying to remove him from office.

That’s the main complication with the analyses of some of our friends that the New York Times admission last week that the Hunter Biden laptop and its contents are authentic is the bat signal from the Deep State to commence “Operation Joe Removal” in order to save the Democratic Party. But perhaps the Democratic Party’s “in case of emergency break glass ceilings” plan has a secret codicil that will somehow provide for Kamala Harris’s removal from her current residence in the Naval (Gazing) Observatory up on Massachusetts Ave. My theory is that Democrats expect Republicans will do their dirty work for them after the mid-term election, with endless hearings about Hunter Biden and other issues.

I have no idea how this could unfold, but I got to thinking that we haven’t checked in for a while with the great J.P. Sears, who notes the obvious below—Harris has a great future as a self-help guru. In fact she’s perfect for the TED talk circuit. Here’s JP’s pitch (about 6 min long, and worth every second):