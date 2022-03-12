Repurposing Putin & other translations

The White House has posted the transcript of President Biden’s remarks at the House Democratic Caucus Issues Conference yesterday. NBC News has a good account of it here.

Observe that Biden has found the uses of Vladimir Putin. He has baldly turned him to his own dishonest purposes. Speaking of Bidenflation, Biden asserted, “Democrats didn’t cause this problem. Vladimir Putin did. Putin’s gas tax has pushed prices higher.”

Weren’t they higher before Putin got involved? Why, yes, they were.

Biden continued with a non sequitur about rising car prices: “[I]t’ll take American manufacturing to bring prices of cars down.” And, properly translated, with a plug for yet more government spending. “[I]n the meantime, we can save people money in a big way by reducing the cost of childcare, of insulin, of caring for mom and dad and their energy bills. Because that’s another way to fundamentally impact on inflation for a family.”

And he actually said this: “Make no mistake, inflation’s largely the fault of Putin.”

“Make no mistake” = “Frankly.” It is a dead giveaway that what follows is a bald-faced lie. It’s not clever and even taking into account the voters to whom it is pitched, it won’t be effective.

Another plug for more government spending: “There’s so much we can do. Let me be clear: None of this is going to increase inflation.”

“Let me be clear” = “Make no mistake” = “Frankly.” It’s a dead giveaway…

And the return of Bummer Beyond Belief: “Let me say that again, be crystal clear: No one making less than $400,000 a year will pay a single additional penny in tax for all these things that were in the — in the Build Back Better plan.”

“[B]e crystal clear” = “Let me be clear” = “Make no mistake” = “Frankly.” It’s a dead giveaway…