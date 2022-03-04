The Incompetence of the Biden Regime

We know that the Biden Administration’s incompetent energy policy is deliberate, along with its economic policy, its COVID policy . . . you get the idea. To paraphrase M. Stanton Evans’s great line from the Nixon era: “There are only two things I don’t like about the Biden Administration: Its domestic policy, and its foreign policy.”

But they appear not to be very competent at simple things, as this Politico story makes clear:

Biden science office leaks about meeting to stop leaking Last Friday at a voluntary all-hands meeting within the White House science office, chief of staff MARC AIDINOFF and the temporary director of the office ALONDRA NELSON told staffers they needed to stop recording internal meetings. We’ve obtained a recording of that meeting. “I just want to be clear that recording conversations or our meetings is not okay,” Nelson said during one of the exchanges (West Wing Playbook actually obtained two recordings of two separate meetings). “We have to be able to communicate openly to do policy work and to do the collaborative work that we need to do across the many teams here. I also want to say that the recording, in part, I think is happening because that kind of conduct, you know, speaks to a broken workplace culture.”

The scriptwriters for “Yes, Minister” could hardly improve on this for comic relief. The only thing missing is a cameo appearance from Kamala.