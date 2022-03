My Texan daughter sent me this:

I think this may have been pump number 9. It should have been, anyway:

The biggest problem the Democrats face as we approach the midterms is the cost of energy. That, and the fact that a large majority of voters understand that the Biden administration has tried to suppress American production of gas and oil. Thus the desperate attempts in several states to mail checks to voters to help make up for the price of gasoline. Spoiler alert: it won’t work.