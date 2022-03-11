Veep thoughts by Kamala Harris

The Biden administration called on the talents of Vice President Kamala Harris to work their wonders in the Ukraine crisis. What were the parties responsible for her mission to Poland President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw yesterday “thinking”? I’ll have to circle back to you on that.

Harris responded with a bout of fake laughter when asked about Ukrainian refugees (video below). The New York Post quotes the comment of Iulia Mendel, a former spokesman for Ukraine President Zelensky: “It would be a tragedy if this woman won the presidency.” The post adds that Mendel later deleted the post. I would only add this comment of my own. It is a tragedy that Joe Biden won the presidency.

Kamala Harris tells a joke and bursts into laughter after being asked about Ukrainian refugees. "A friend in need is a friend indeed ha ha ha" pic.twitter.com/dUZNHRnJqT — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 10, 2022

The White House has posted a corrected transcript of the press conference here. Harris located her press conference in terms of Poland’s geographical position in NATO (video below). As the gentlemen of Firesign Theater might ask, how can you be on two flanks at once when you’re not anywhere at all?. The Daily Caller does not explore that particular question in its story here. What is at stake here?