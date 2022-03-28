What’s a Woman? Who Can Say?

Ketanji Jackson isn’t the only one who can’t tell you what a woman is. Sir Keir Starmer, leader of Britain’s Labour Party, apparently wouldn’t know a woman if he tripped over her in the shower. The Telegraph reports:

Sir Keir Starmer refused to answer the question of whether a woman can have a penis in the latest Labour Party confusion over the transgender debate.

Speaking to LBC’s Nick Ferrari during a phone-in, Sir Keir, the Labour leader, was asked multiple times whether or not “a woman can have a penis”. “I don’t think that discussing this issue in this way helps anyone in the long run,” he said. “What I want to see is a reform of the law as it is, but I am also an advocate of safe spaces for women and I want to have a discussion that is… Anybody who genuinely wants to find a way through this, I want to discuss that with. I do find that too many people – in my view – retreat or hold a position of which is intolerant of others. “And that’s not picking on any individual at all, but I don’t like intolerance, I like open discussion.”

But not so open, apparently, as to venture an opinion on whether women can have male genitalia. There are limits to openness, after all!

This topic has a history in Labour’s upper ranks:

The topic has been a point of division in the party for more than a year after Sir Keir said backbencher Rosie Duffield’s comment that “only women have a cervix” was “not right”. Yvette Cooper and Anneliese Dodds, two of Labour’s frontbench MPs, both declined to give a definition of a woman on International Women’s Day earlier this month.

Gender confusion has become a fixture on the Left. Which, to the extent that it makes leftists into laughingstocks, is a good thing.