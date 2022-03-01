Your State of the Union Bingo Card

Consider the scene: the new president, at the end of his first full year in office, is facing a poor economy, stubborn inflation, foreign policy challenges that don’t appear to be moving toward any improvement or resolution, and falling public approval ratings. The budget deficit is soaring, and the Federal Reserve is uncertain what to do. His opposition in a divided Congress is saying loudly that his policies have failed already, and need to be reversed. His party is expecting large losses at the upcoming mid-term election.

President Joe Biden in 2022? Actually this describes President Ronald Reagan’s precarious position at the beginning of his second year in office 40 years ago. How he sized up the political scene, and the course he chose for his difficult second year, is a case study in determined yet practical presidential leadership, as well as a reminder of the persistence of political realism.

President Reagan’s first nine months in office in 1981 rank among the most successful of any modern president. The Reagan Revolution was in full stride. His ambitious economic policy agenda of tax cuts and spending restraint had passed Congress with substantial bipartisan support by late summer, while executive branch agencies were deregulating or reforming regulation of key industries. The mood of the nation, as measured in opinion surveys at the end of summer, was upbeat. Public and private economic forecasts all expected an expanding economy in the coming year. The Congressional Budget Office, thought to be hostile to Reagan, issued a bright forecast for the coming year and projected declining budget deficits. CBO director Alice Rivlin told the media, “We are quite optimistic about the outlook for the economy.” Reagan basked in robust public approval ratings, already high after his bravado recovery from the assassination attempt in late March. Time magazine’s Walter Isaacson wrote, “Not since the first six months of Franklin Roosevelt’s Administration has a new President done so much of such magnitude so quickly to change the economic direction of the nation.”

What could go wrong? The next six months are a lesson in how quickly circumstances and political fortunes can change. The economy, which had recovered weakly in 1981 after several years of slow-growth “stagflation” (that is, simultaneously high unemployment and inflation), began to slump back into recession in the fall of 1981. Unemployment was rising fast, indicating