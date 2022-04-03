Deep secrets of climate change

Triggered by Steve Hayward’s fantastic CRB review “Who broke climate science?,” I went looking for a video of Steven Koonin’s presentation on climate science at Berkeley this past Friday. I had no luck finding a video of the Koonin presentation, but I didn’t come away empty-handed. With a little help from my algorithms I found Richard Lindzen’s quick take on “climate change” in the edited 2010 Boston Globe video below.

Professor Lindzen is the Alfred P. Sloan Professor of Meteorology emeritus at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He taught at MIT from 1983 until his retirement in 2013. In the video he concisely skewers reigning orthodoxies. It is almost funny.

STEVE adds—You can find Prof. Koonin’s presentation from last Friday, and the response from Prof. David Romps, who teaches the basic course on climate change from the conventional point of view in the Physics department at UCB, here:

Prof. Koonin’s schedule was packed, so we didn’t have enough time to record a podcast, but we talked for quite a while after the event, and will do a podcast at some early point in the next couple months. (We both want to get clear of this semester’s classes.)

NB: If you watch all the way through, you may notice something about most of the audience questions, which came from other UCB faculty in the Physics department.