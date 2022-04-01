Last-Minute Announcement: Steve Koonin at 3 pm Today

A couple days ago we posted in “Picks” my review (“Who Broke Climate Science“) of Steven Koonin’s terrific recent book Unsettled: What Climate Science Tells Us, What It Doesn’t, and Why It Matters, now out from behind the paywall at the Claremont Review of Books.

I have neglected to pass along that Dr. Koonin is speaking today at the Nuclear Physics Lab at UC Berkeley at 3 pm Pacific. It is not billed as a debate exactly, but a faculty member will be interacting with Dr. Koonin and offering a critique.

And you can watch live! It will be carried at 3 pm at this YouTube link. I’m going to be there, and possibly interviewing Dr. Koonin after.