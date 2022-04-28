Media Doing Its Part to Prop Up Biden

Today we discovered that the Biden Administration has reached the “stag” part of stagflation, with a first quarter negative economic growth rate. One more quarter qualifies as a recession, but I am sure Biden will call it some kind of “growth recession” or something.
The media has been stepping up for months to prop up Biden’s overstimulated but underperforming economy. This deserves its own headline gallery.
Chaser:
