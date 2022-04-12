The Fauci & the damage done

Kyle Smith’s New York Post column on the fallacious Dr. Fauci and the damage he has done is worthy of special attention. It picks up several of the threads we followed during the endless public health “emergency.” Ignore the gratuitous swipe at Trump and read the whole thing here.

Quotable quote: “Even if non-pharmaceutical interventions did work, we’d still need to subject them to the same cost-benefit analysis as any other policy. Somehow, though, millions listened to whatever Saint Fauci said as though he had come down from Mount Bureaucrat with all of this ideas carved on stone tablets. Blue America resolved to do whatever he said, ‘even the stuff that contradicts the other stuff,’ as Ned Flanders might put it.”