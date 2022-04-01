Thoughts from the ammo line

Ammo Grrrll has reached her destination as the LONG AND WINDING ROAD COMES TO AN END – The Democrat Party Leaves ME and subsequently loses its collective mind. She writes:

While parts of this may sound like April Fool’s material, it is all true. Anyway, nowadays, EVERY day seems like April Fool’s Day or Candid Camera. Thought I’d mention that today also marks the 8th anniversary of the column. Holy Persistence, Batman!

By the mid-’90’s, think of my loyalty to the Democrat Party as a rickety, fragile structure which had been buffeted by many strong winds: to wit, the OJ Trial, begun in late January 1995, in which my fellow Americans of Color were positively jubilant when a Black murderer of two white people, one of whom was the mother of his children, walked free. Oh, well, eventually he will face a tougher Judge than Ito.

I was also trying to raise a coffee-colored Honduran foster child who was determined to identify with the worst elements of Black culture. He told everyone he was from Jamaica rather than Honduras because he wanted to be Black and not Latin. It was drugs, gangs, rehabs and also a lot of fun and love. He did graduate from high school and I taught him to drive. He passed the written test on the fourth time in Spanish, after three times in English.

The year 2000 rolled around with dire predictions of planes falling from the sky, computers crashing, and worldwide food shortages. All because those wacky I.T. guys had chosen to use only two spaces for the year, not four, to save memory space. My husband and son worked on the Y2K “problem” along with thousands of other people. New Year’s Eve ’99 came and NOTHING HAPPENED. Kind of like every single “Climate Deadline” since Ecology Day in 1970.

In October of 2000, Yemenite terrorists attacked the U.S.S. Cole and killed 17 American sailors. Bill Clinton bit his lip in sorrow; stern letters were written; the FBI went to Yemen to investigate and was told to go home. They did. Nothing was done. Many analysts predicted that was an open invitation to MORE terrorism. How I wish they had been wrong.

In late August of 2001, there was an International “Anti-Racism” Convention in Durban, SA. The assembled momzers declared the worst example of “racism” was Israel and Zionism. Anti-Semitism does get old after a few millenia. After 3 days, Colin Powell withdrew the U.S. delegates but a Democrat columnist for the Pioneer Press opined that confronting racism was more important than support for Israel. The shaky structure of Party loyalty took another hit.

The 2000 election had introduced the concept of “hanging chads” and bogus “voter suppression” and George W. Bush emerged the eventual winner because a bunch of elderly Democrat Floridians could not master the “butterfly” ballot and voted for Patrick Buchanan. Like most Americans, by the time it was all over, I really didn’t much care who had won.

To my everlasting mortification, I had voted for Al Gore because I JUST COULDN’T QUITE YET VOTE Republican. Some of us have a longer learning curve than others. In 1995, I had converted to Judaism. We had both felt a strong desire to create a more God-centered home. Truth to tell, I liked W, a devout Christian and pretty decent friend of Israel. I appreciated all God-focused people trying to live their faith, and I still do. But he had that R after his name.

Then, one surreal Fall day in 2001, as a Minnesota lawmaker described it, “some people did something” and 9/11 became synonymous with horror. Imagine my astonishment when less than a week later, at a gig I had for a prominent Democrat woman’s anniversary party, revulsion at the attack was strangely muted. Afterwards, I spoke with several women movers and shakers in the Minnesota DFL Party and listened in utter disbelief as they all to a person agreed that “America had it coming.” Say what? And something finally just snapped.

I walked away in disgust from these long-time women friends and the party. They were the same group that was proud to support Anita Hill against Clarence Thomas with me as the lone dissenter. I feared that everything political I had ever believed must have been wrong.

We listened to every word of W’s “cowboy” speech about Wanted Dead or Alive and approved of it. Our country had been viciously attacked and the Democrats’ main concern was to make sure no hotheads thought there was any connection between terrorism and Islam, perish the thought. We became public supporters of the war effort and of W, even when he would barely defend himself. I went to Twenty-Nine Palms Marine Base to entertain the wives of deployed Marines when none of the more famous comics would do so.

In 2002, my personal friend Paul Wellstone, a two-term Democrat Senator, announced that he was going to run for a third term. He had PROMISED to be a two-term Senator. This was not some minor afterthought, but a major plank against the two-term Senator Boschwitz. It is no exaggeration to say I was shattered by his breaking of that promise. Et tu, Paul? Just another lying hack politician addicted to fame, perks, and power?

I was also friends with Norm Coleman, an excellent Republican mayor of St. Paul, who was going to run against him. Remember those halcyon days when you could have friends from both parties? I slunk into Republican Headquarters and volunteered my services. I was stunned by how young, enthusiastic, and male his campaign volunteers were. The Democrats were mostly balding hippies with long gray ponytails and a legion of pursed-lipped sexually ambiguous Karens. Eventually, I became one of Coleman’s main speechwriters, although his most frequent refrain was, “That’s great, Susan, but I can’t SAY that!”

On October 25, 2002, just days before the election, I had to fly away for a day to a previously booked gig in Maryland. I was walking on the beach in a light rain, wearing a Minnesota sweatshirt when a couple came up to me and said, “I’m so sorry about your Senatorial candidate who was killed in that plane crash.”

I practically screamed, “Which Senatorial candidate – do you remember his name?” But they did not. I ran as fast as very short legs would carry me back to my hotel room and, of course, it was all over the national news. Wellstone, his loving wife, Sheila, a daughter, and several campaign staff had been killed in a small plane crash while he was trying to get to a union leader’s funeral in a blizzard. I was in shock and grief for a genuine human tragedy.

Naturally, the campaign was suspended. The Wellstone memorial service was turned into a very crude, partisan, and unseemly political rally that became famous all over the country and probably cost several Democrats their elections, nationally. The Republican Senator from Mississippi, a close friend of Paul’s, flew to the funeral and was booed. Booed! — At a funeral! Governor Ventura got up and left the service. When you’ve managed to offend a professional wrestler, it’s possible you have gone too far. Garrison Keillor wrote a column praising the late Wellstone and then in obnoxious “some people say” weasel words, actually implied that the Coleman campaign might have had something to do with the crash! Unforgivable!

The Democrats subbed in Walter Mondale, a nice and decent man whose time had come and gone. Norm won! A candidate I had worked for had actually won! It had been a long time. In 2008, Norm chose to use Washington DC professional speechwriters instead of me and lost by a trunk full of 300 all-Democrat Franken votes. Coincidence? We’ll never know…

We supported and worked for W in 2004. He won, too. But we lost many friends and many gigs. Remember, he was Bushitler! We spent six more years in Minnesota, fleeing not the snowy climate, but the political climate, to move to Arizona in 2010. I never voted Democrat again after 2002 and never will. The one exception MIGHT be to vote for Kyrsten Sinema for Senate, especially if we were to defeat Mark Kelly. We’ll see.

I know Sinema’s a pretty hard-core Democrat, but I think she has more integrity and grit than all the Democrat pols combined plus a big chunk of the Republican ones. When all the Democrat womyn wore the same color of white outfits to draw attention to some pretend grievance at a State of the Union, Sinema wore a bright red dress. And, of course, she and Manchin have spared us at least temporarily from the worst of the Build Back Bigoted Bill.

The Party I joined had allegedly been committed to what I sincerely believed were issues of great import and fairness – civil rights, labor rights, and free speech. Baby-killing was not yet celebrated and everybody agreed what a woman was. That party was no more.

In 2016 when I enthusiastically supported Donald J. Trump, my four main issues were First Amendment, Second Amendment, Border Control, and Support for Israel. Hillary was 0:4 and DJT was 4:0 on my issues. I would have crawled over glass from Hillary’s broken Crown Royal decanters to vote for DJT. I also did not appreciate being called “deplorable,” though I now embrace it as a compliment.

The current Democrat Party is a sterile, power-mad Death Cult that worships late-term abortion, condones and abets crime, and hates free speech, individualism and excellence in any form. It is cleaving to its racist roots only the target race has temporarily changed. Amity between the races is something up with which it will not put. Don’t worry, Black people. It could revert any time you step out of line. Check out what happens to any Black conservative who leaves the fold. The fanatic obsession with race, “gender,” and sexual deviance is sheer lunacy. But not as dangerous as lowering all standards in the military and academia in the name of Equity.

Can America pull out of the death spiral that the Democrats have got us in? Remains to be seen. And whether or not the Republican Party will be that agent of change remains to be seen as well. Whatever else happens, we patriots must never give in and never give up. RESIST. DO NOT COMPLY. As our old “revised” clever take on the “Push ‘em back” football cheer used to go: REPEL THEM, REPEL THEM, MAKE THEM RELINQUISH THE BALL.

On to Year Nine with the column! Many thanks to John, Steve, and Scott and especially my smart, funny, and dedicated commenters.