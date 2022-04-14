Tweet of the Day, Schadenfreude Edition

We wrote here about the financial bloodbath at CNN+, which is shaping up as one of the great media disasters of all time. Poor Chris Wallace! He didn’t want to be associated with people who don’t hate Donald Trump, so now he is associated with people whom no one wants to watch. In fact, he seems to have become one of them.

But I digress. Here is the tweet, from Comfortably Smug:



It couldn’t happen to a more corrupt bunch of leftists.