Twitter meltdown inside & out

In the immediate aftermath of the Twitter board’s acceptance of Elon Musk’s buyout offer, Twitter management held a company-wide call that lasted around 45 minutes yesterday. Project Veritas has posted an edited version of a leaked recording (below). During the call Twitter employees questioned board member Bret Taylor and CEO Parag Agrawal about the company’s direction and about Musk’s motives for buying the platform. One can sense the heartbreak and breakdown among employees inside the company. The Orwellian shibboleths in which Twitter’s censorship is couched may themselves threaten your mental well-being.

The Washington Free Beacon video below compiles the public reaction of the mainstream media. Rage and hysteria are the order of the day. The rage and hysteria express fear of loss of control. The irrationality and nonsense are almost unbelievable. One can only infer that anything that makes the idiotic talking heads feel this bad must be good.