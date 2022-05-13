Ann Coulter defies Madam Minitrue

Madam Minitrue has relegated the story of Ilhan Omar’s fraudulent 2009 marriage to brother Ahmed Nur Said Elmi — the marriage was officiated by Christian minister Wilecia Harris — to the category of “domestic Russian disinformation,” akin to the far-out New York Post story about Hunter Biden’s laptop from hell.

Ann Coulter is not taking the cue from Madam Minitrue. Ann takes the occasion of an Omar warning to issue a warning of her own.

However, Omar is untouchable. She speaks and acts serene in the knowledge that the rules do not apply to her. She has gotten away with the metaphorical murder. If the time ever comes when she has to explain that inconvenient marriage, she would hold it out as another sign of her superior virtue. She was just trying to help a brother in need. Everyone would understand.

And I would like to warn women about marrying their brothers. pic.twitter.com/3MU77UBTsu — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) May 12, 2022

NOTE: Writing under the pseudonym Cockburn, the prominent historian Dominic Green reviewed the evidence as of June 2019 and arrived at the inescapable conclusion in the Spectator column “Ilhan Omar lawyer: two marriages hard to explain.”