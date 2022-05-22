Climate Risk and Wall Street Meet Cancel Culture

As we know, the climatistas have enjoyed great success in getting Wall Street (and big business generally) to drink the climate Kool Aid, and to declare climate to be an investment risk that must be quantified somehow.

Stuart Kirk, head of “responsible investing” for HSBC, gave a presentation at a Financial Times “Live Moral Money Summit Europe” a few days ago in which he shredded the climatista claim about financial climate risk. His presentation is 16 minutes long, but worth it (or just dip into a few segments to get the flavor of it)—and be sure to stick around or scroll down below for the predictable sequel:

Needless to say, you can’t say this! And so the predictable has happened: