Coming soon

We have followed what I call Minnesota massive free lunch fraud. At Center of the American Experiment Bill Glahn has added to the story with his own analysis. Most recently, Bill took a look back at what we have learned to date in “Feeding frenzy.”

On Sunday evening at 6:00 p.m. Central Alpha News will post a five-minute video on Minnesota’s big-bucks free lunch fraud. I saw the video at the Alpha News board meeting earlier this week and want to take the liberty of inviting interested readers to tune in Sunday or Monday to see the video. I will post it here on Power Line when it is released. Reported by Pafoua Yang, the story adds a little color to what we already know.

What we don’t know is if and when anyone will pay the price for the massive fraud. The government has brought an action to take some of the real estate purchased with proceeds of the fraud. One protagonist named in the probe was charged with passport fraud. Based on the lack of prosecutions to date, however, one might think that there’s no such thing as a free lunch fraud.