Live Podcast Taping Today

Come prepared with your questions and comments for me, Lucretia, John, Scott, and John Yoo. Whisky is optional, but recommended. (I’ll likely hit the Talisker for this episode.) The only thing we will not tolerate are any emanations of any penumbras.

Let’s recall a few of Justice Blackmun’s gems from Roe:

In addition, population growth, pollution, poverty, and racial overtones tend to complicate and not to simplify the problem.

Also this, from Ruth Bader Ginsburg in 2009:

“Frankly I had thought that at the time Roe was decided, there was concern about population growth and particularly growth in populations that we don’t want to have too many of. So that Roe was going to be then set up for Medicaid funding for abortion.”

Blackmun again:

We need not resolve the difficult question of when life begins. When those trained in the respective disciplines of medicine, philosophy, and theology are unable to arrive at any consensus, the judiciary, at this point in the development of man’s knowledge, is not in a position to speculate as to the answer.

To which Justice Anthony Kennedy, in Casey, said “hold my beer”: