Loose Ends (162)

• Oh goody—the identity politics crowd has come up with a substitute term for “Latinx,” which is hugely unpopular among hispanics according to repeated surveys. Campus Reform reports:

New York University’s LGBTQ+ Center announced via Instagram that the university would be holding a slew of “Cultural and Identity-Based Graduation Celebrations” to “acknowledge and celebrate the accomplishments of graduating students of color and LGBTQ+ students.” Among the celebrations listed was an event titled “Latine Grad.” “Latine” is a gender-neutral or non-binary alternative to “Latino,” similar to “Latinx.” Latine was “created by gender non-binary and feminist communities in Spanish-speaking countries” to “remove gender from Spanish, by replacing it with the gender-neutral Spanish letter “e,” which can already be found in words like estudiante.”

I’m sure this will do the trick; hispanics are sure to flock to intersectional identitarianism now, and stop this silly drift to the GOP.

• I guess we just didn’t “re-imagine” policing hard enough:

Nearly 20 Democrats are calling on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to hold a vote in the coming months on bipartisan legislation seeking to increase police department funding across the US. The group of 19 House Democrats – led by New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer and Iowa’s Cindy Axne – is looking to advance the Invest to Protect Act, a bipartisan and bicameral piece of legislation that would provide local departments with additional resources as national crime rates increase. The legislation was introduced by Gottheimer and Rep. John Rutherford (R-Fla.) in January.

How long until Democrats dust off old Bill Clinton speeches about how we need to put 100,000 more police on the street?

• Learning from Disney?

PR giant advising corporate clients to stay silent on abortion rights A massive public relations firm, Zeno, is privately advising its high-profile corporate clients to avoid commenting on the draft Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade, according to an internal communication obtained by Popular Information. Zeno is a multinational company with almost $120 million in annual revenue and a roster of blue-chip corporate clients including Coca-Cola, Salesforce, Hershey’s, Netflix, and Starbucks. Zeno is also a part of Edelman Holdings, the world’s largest public relations conglomerate.

Zeno’s specific advice:

“Do not take a stance you cannot reverse, especially when the decision is not final. This topic is a textbook “50/50″ issue. Subjects that divide the country can sometimes be no-win situations for companies because regardless of what they do they will alienate at least 15 to 30 percent of their stakeholders… Do not assume that all of your employees, customers or investors share your view.”

• Shouldn’t this story be a lot bigger deal? Nah—Biden has an Iran nuclear deal to close.