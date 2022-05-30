Loose Ends (169)

• As reported here periodically, it is a project of the identity politics left to portray free market economists as racists, because at its heart the project of the postmodern left is to overthrow a free economy to make way for socialism. Nancy Maclean’s egregiously bad book Democracy in Chains is example number one, but our pal Phil Magness keeps close tabs on all the parallel efforts.

And he passes along this 1958 letter from the then-chair of the American Economics Association, the premier academic body for economists, showing Milton Friedman arguing in favor of boycotting New Orleans as a location for an AEA annual convention unless it ceases segregation. That doesn’t fit the narrative!

• As reported here in our last Loose Ends dispatch, beef prices and availability are looking to be bad in the coming months. But at least we have chicken! Oh, wait:

What do you get when three pandemics coincide with a drought? The most expensive chicken we’ve seen in years. Prices for the world’s most consumed meat have been surging in recent months. Retail whole chickens in the US cost $1.79 per pound in April, the highest price in 15 years of records and about 19% more than their 10-year average.

• Perhaps you’ve heard the news that Nancy Pelosi’s husband was arrested for a DUI, but it now emerges that he crashed his car before the arrest:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Porsche-driving husband was involved in a two-vehicle crash in California before his weekend arrest for drunken driving, police have since revealed. Paul Pelosi, 82, was attempting to cross in Napa County’s State Route-29 in a 2021 Porsche late Saturday when he was in a collision with a 48-year-old man driving a 2014 Jeep, the California Highway Patrol said. There were no reported injuries and the police report does not identify either driver as being at fault, CNN said. However, the driver of the Jeep was not arrested, while Pelosi was busted at 11:44 p.m. and booked into the Napa County Detention Center, records show.

I have a simple theory of the real story here. Given that Nancy Pelosi, a reported non-drinker, is being barred from taking communion in Catholic churches in San Francisco, her husband was scouting out parishes in peripheral locations where Nancy can go through the communion line several times to get her drink on.