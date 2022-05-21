Podcast: The 3WHH, on What’s In the News Today, Oh Boy!

We decided to just do a recap of the remarkable news of the week, because we learned that there is a reason we’ll miss Jen Psaki at the White House (plus a shout out to the forgotten Dee Dee Myers, who looks pretty good in retrospect); that the Anthony Scaramucci duration-in-office scale remains useful for marking the tenure in office of Nina Jankowitz (who nonetheless lasted longer than CNN+); that the Defense Production Act can apparently solve our baby formula shortage by ordering Northrup Grumman to make it; that the Roman Catholic hierarchy still has some spine left when it comes to pro-abortion politicians like Nancy Pelosi; that the left and the media (but we repeat ourselves) have no shame when it comes to exploiting a mass shooting; that as far as monkeypox goes, we’ll wait for something really scary; and that just when you think Kamala Harris can’t make a bigger fool of herself, she finds a whole new gear.

And as for the under-the-radar boomlet for Hillary to run again in 2024 after Biden gets pushed aside, well not so fast. The Durham investigation just might finally rid us of her.

Meanwhile, here is my whisky-tasting lineup this week, which my doctor has prescribed to help with my allergies:

So unless you’re determined to forget this week just ending, listen here, or wander over to our hosts at Ricochet.