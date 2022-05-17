The Verdict Is In: BLM Is a Fraud

We have written several times about the fraud that has been perpetrated by the founders of the Black Lives Matter movement, e.g. here, here, here and here. Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation raised a reported $90 million, mostly from large corporations. In truth, however, no one knows how much money the operation pulled in, since it hasn’t filed its legally required reports. The whole thing has turned out to be a farce, with millions upon millions going to enrich BLM’s founders.

This is perhaps the last straw:



There is a lesson here. The major corporations that funneled money to BLM obviously didn’t know, or care, where their donations were actually going. They perceived that they were paying protection money: if they shoveled millions at BLMGNF, they wouldn’t be attacked by that group or its affiliates. What was actually done with the money was no concern of theirs, just as a business that pays protection money to the Mafia doesn’t inquire into what the criminals do with the money they extort.