Top FBI Brass Were “Fired Up” About Destroying Trump

I was skeptical that the Sussman prosecution would tell us much that is new, but some significant nuggets have come out. Like this one: “FBI brass were ‘fired up’ about now-debunked Trump-Russia ties.”

FBI leaders, including then-Director James Comey, were “fired up” about a potential connection between the Trump campaign and Russia — which ultimately was proven false, text messages and court testimony revealed Tuesday. On Sept. 21, 2016, two days after Hillary Clinton campaign attorney Michael Sussmann gave then-FBI General Counsel James Baker info about a supposed digital back channel between the Trump Organization and Moscow-based Alfa Bank, agent Joe Pientka texted colleague Curtis Heide: “People on 7th floor to include Director are fired up about this server.”

So there was zero evidence of any connection between presidential candidate Donald Trump and the Alfa Bank, or any other Russians of note, and all one of Hillary Clinton’s lawyers had to do was waltz into the Bureau with some fabricated “data” and FBI Director James Comey and others were “fired up.” The lust to defeat the interloper Trump and elect Hillary Clinton is palpable.

“Did you guys open a case? Reachout [sic] and put tools on?” Pientka asked. “If not I will call Dan as Priestap says its [sic] not an option – we must do it.”

That is, did they open a case to investigate presidential candidate Trump? Failing to do so is “not an option,” evidence be damned. And one wonders what “tools” were to be put on the case.

“[R]oger,” Heide replied. “we are opening a [counterintelligence] case today.” Later in the day, Pientka told Heide that a unit would be assigned to the case shortly, adding, “go forth and conquer.”

That is, go forth and conquer the rebel Donald Trump, who was standing up for the American people against the swamp–of which the FBI’s political leaders are charter members.

The FBI almost immediately began lying about Sussman:

Two days later, Heide and fellow FBI agent Allison Sands drafted an electronic communication to investigators incorrectly stating the Justice Department had referred the matter to the FBI on Sept. 19, the day Sussmann met with Baker.

In fact, it wasn’t DOJ, it was the DNC and the Hillary Clinton campaign. But this lie strikes me as curious. If the FBI really believed that Sussman was acting as a disinterested, concerned citizen, why didn’t it just say that the investigation was prompted by information from a concerned citizen? Why lie, unless key people within the Bureau knew that Sussman was acting for the Hillary Clinton campaign, and the purpose of the FBI’s investigation was to help Clinton get elected?

In any event, the agents charged with the “investigation” quickly concluded that Trump’s purported link to Alfa was bogus:

Despite the enthusiasm of their bosses, rank-and-file agents quickly became convinced the data handed over by Sussmann was worthless. Last week, FBI supervisory agent Scott Hellman testified of the white paper: “I thought perhaps the person who drafted this document was suffering from a mental disability.”

Well, that is pretty strong! So why did the “investigation” continue?

When asked by prosecutor Jonathan Algor why he kept up with the investigation if he believed there was no evidence to back it, Heide answered: “Headquarters told us that not investigating the matter was not an option.”

It was not an option because James Comey and other top FBI officials were determined to help Hillary. They expected to be rewarded when she inevitably won. They were shocked when the upstart Trump won instead, and immediately set about undermining his administration, which they did with all of the skill you would expect from seasoned political infighters.

It is a disgusting story, which inevitably raises the question: can the FBI be salvaged? I have a friend, recently retired from the Bureau, who says that a large majority of agents are honest, and the FBI was betrayed by a dozen politicians at the top, starting with James Comey. That may be true. But public confidence in what once was regarded as America’s premier law enforcement agency is so shaken that one wonders whether it makes sense to abolish the FBI and start over.