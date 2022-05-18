Vaccination Blues

It should be obvious to everyone by now that the covid vaccines have underperformed. After a few months, they provide only minimal protection. Healthy Skeptic has the Minnesota numbers, and every other state is no doubt the same if the data can be extracted. Click to enlarge:

Currently, 78% of covid cases are in fully vaccinated people, as are 67% of hospitalizations. There aren’t many deaths, but if we go back to the end of February, 70% of “covid deaths” are fully vaccinated people. We have here, as Kevin Roche says, an epidemic of the vaxed.

Yet the zombie march of vax mandates continues. Unvaccinated athletes are shunned and disqualified, as though they pose a risk to the vaccinated–which never did make any sense, still less given the current numbers. Four Air Force Academy cadets may not graduate because they have not been vaccinated, a procedure that reduces their risk of getting a serious case of covid–let alone someone else’s risk!–to no perceptible extent.

Meanwhile, Healthy Skeptic notes that another element of the government’s covid narrative has been busted. Commentary on the epidemic commonly insists or assumes that it is knuckle-dragging, anti-science Trump troglodytes who refuse to get vaccinated, and thereby endanger the rest of us. In fact, as I have pointed out for a long time, the percentage of vaccinated Republicans undoubtedly exceeds the percentage of vaccinated Democrats. Why?

Remember the nonsense about it being Trump Republicans who wouldn’t get vaccinated. This study from a large Southern state, where there are probably lots of Trumpers, finds that the lowest rates of vax are among African-Americans, by far. (Medrxiv Study)

Why are blacks generally less interested than others in getting the covid shots? Maybe they are just smarter than the rest of us. Or maybe it has something to do with myths that have been fed to them for decades by leftists, like the one about AIDS being a government conspiracy to destroy black communities. Why, if you grew up on such propaganda, would you trust the public health establishment? And how sad is it that those who least trusted the public health establishment turned out to be right?