Whoopi comes for the archbishop

The former comedienne with the Whoopi handle hasn’t been funny in eons, but she made me laugh with her instruction to the archbishop of San Francisco: “The archbishop of San Francisco is calling for speaker Nancy Pelosi to be denied receiving Communion because of her pro-choice stance…this is not your job, dude. That is not up to you to make that decision.” Now that is funny.

This might be a learning moment for those who struggle with the distinction between flaunt and flout. Madam Whoopi flaunts ignorance and flouts facts. She apparently gets paid good money to do it for a living.

Where does she get off in this case? A good guess that hadn’t occurred to me: “Presumably because of her role in Sister Act, Whoopi Goldberg feels an expertise in Catholicism.”

