And The Biggest Abortion Hypocrite Award Goes To. . .

I’ve been traveling the second half of this week, and am still digesting the Dobbs and Bruen cases in preparation for a much later than normal Three Whisky (Very) Happy Hour podcast taping tonight with special guest John Yoo, but I at least have time to look at some of the rank hypocrisy on the left.

Start with our doddering president, Slow Joe. The New York Times reminds us:

Mr. Biden entered the Senate in 1973 as a 30-year-old practicing Catholic who soon concluded that the Supreme Court went “too far” on abortion rights in the Roe case. He told an interviewer the following year that a woman shouldn’t have the “sole right to say what should happen to her body.”

And David Harsanyi reminds us:

While we’re on the subject of Slow Joe’s ever slower synapses:

But Biden has competition in Sen. Dick “Turban” Durbin:

But in fact the biggest hypocrite today is French President Emmanuel Macron:

But there’s a problem. France just last December liberalized its abortion law to restrict most abortions after . . . 14 weeks (one week shorter than the Mississippi law at issue in Dobbs, and up from 12 weeks in previous French law). And according to Euractiv, Macron opposed the change:

I seem to recall Macron last year complaining about bad American ideas coming to France. Heh.

Chaser—the dissent by the three liberal Justices speaks exclusively of “women” and “women’s rights,” even though none of the three is a biologist. This anomaly is not lost on the identity politics enforcers: