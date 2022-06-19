How Reality Intrudes

Headline from January:
Headline today:
In a U-turn for a leader of the environmentalist Green Party, which has campaigned to reduce fossil-fuel use, Mr. Habeck said the government would empower utility companies to extend the use of coal-fired power plants.
This would ensure that Germany has an alternative source of energy but would further delay the country’s efforts to slash carbon emissions.
“This is bitter,” Mr. Habeck said of the need to rely on coal. “But in this situation, it is necessary to reduce gas consumption. Gas stores must be full by winter. That has the highest priority.”
Coming sooner or later to the United States I expect.
Gee—if only there was a way the United States might help supply Europe with more natural gas. Maybe some new pipelines to the east coast?
