Posted on June 4, 2022 by John Hinderaker in Crime

Life In the City

The City of Minneapolis, that is. Not too many years ago, Minneapolis was known as a safe place. But that seems like another galaxy at this point. Last night, a gun battle broke out on Fraternity Row at the University of Minnesota. I don’t think the criminals were frat brothers. You can hear the gun battle in this surveillance video, from an alley that I take it is behind the fraternity buildings:


It’s all in a day’s work in what must be the worst-governed city in the United States.

