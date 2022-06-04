Life In the City

The City of Minneapolis, that is. Not too many years ago, Minneapolis was known as a safe place. But that seems like another galaxy at this point. Last night, a gun battle broke out on Fraternity Row at the University of Minnesota. I don’t think the criminals were frat brothers. You can hear the gun battle in this surveillance video, from an alley that I take it is behind the fraternity buildings:

Surveillance video provided to @CrimeWatchMpls captured the audio of the #UMN area shootout on frat row early Saturday morning. One person can be seen firing shots down an alley. A barrage of gunfire can be heard. A 15-year-old boy was shot.https://t.co/ChCoDkxSHr — CrimeWatchMpls (@CrimeWatchMpls) June 4, 2022



It’s all in a day’s work in what must be the worst-governed city in the United States.