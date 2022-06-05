Loose Ends (172)

• You know what’s really going to hold up Russia’s war against Ukraine? Climate change. Because of course it is. The latest extreme unction from the climatistas is a primal scream in the New York Review of Books about how climate change is going to ruin Russia, and why its fossil-fuel dependent economy may have helped cause this war in the first place. That’s the great thing about climate change nowadays—it can explain everything, and getting rid of fossil fuels will solve everything.

Russia’s days of hydrocarbon-funded might are numbered. Unfortunately, the end of this era will not come soon enough for Ukrainians, or for the planet. . . in the redistribution of wealth and power that will result from climate change, Russia is doomed.

This part is especially fun:

About two thirds of Russia is covered in permafrost, a mixture of sand and ice that, until recently, remained frozen year-round. As permafrost melts, walls built on it fracture, buildings sink, railways warp, roads buckle, and pipelines break. Anthrax from long-frozen reindeer corpses has thawed and infected modern herds.

Anthrax! That ought to make everyone change their mind.

• So I’m now thinking Homer Simpson may be the healthiest person on the planet?

Decades of Scientific Theory Disproven: Beneficial Health Effects Found From High Background Radiation Exposure Surprisingly, exposure to a high background radiation might actually lead to clear beneficial health effects in humans, according to Ben-Gurion University of the Negev and Nuclear Research Center Negev (NRCN) scientists. This is the first large-scale study which examines the two major sources of background radiation (terrestrial radiation and cosmic radiation), covering the entire U.S. population. The study’s findings were recently published in Biogerontology. Background radiation is an ionizing radiation that exists in the environment because of natural sources. In their study, BGU researchers show that life expectancy is approximately 2.5 years longer among people living in areas with a relatively high vs. low background radiation. Background radiation includes radiation emanating from space, and radiation from terrestrial sources. Since the 1960s, there has been a linear no-threshold hypothesis guiding policy that any radiation level carries some risk. Hundreds of billions of dollars are spent around the world to reduce radiation levels as much as possible.

• Another day, another leftist liberal revealing the hypocrisy behind “white privilege”:

Canada’s fake ‘Indigenous’ professor resigns A Canadian professor whose claims of Indigenous ancestry were found baseless has resigned from employment at the University of Saskatchewan, according to a June 1 news release from Preston Smith, dean of the College of Medicine. Carrie Bourassa taught in the department of community health and epidemiology and ran an Indigenous community health research lab at the university, the CBC reported. Bourassa had claimed to belong to three Canadian Indigenous peoples, according to the Star Phoenix, the daily newspaper of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. However, an October 2021 CBC investigation into Bourassa’s genealogy found no evidence of Indigenous ancestry and traced her lineage back to Europe and the United States.

Funny how this keeps happening. It’s almost as though leftists think that “people of color” enjoy some kind of favoritism at universities, even though we all know higher education is a nest of neoliberal oppression and white supremacy. Elizabeth Warren should hold hearings.