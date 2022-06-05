Okay, Groomers

Proponents of instructing small children in perverse sexual practices get offended when people point out that the children are being groomed. But what else can you call it? The invaluable Libs of TikTok has documented not just one or two, but numerous elementary school teachers who proudly boast of what can only be termed grooming of their pre-teen students.

Then we have the Drag the Kids to Pride event that was held yesterday in a Texas gay bar:

A Texas gay bar hosted a “Drag the Kids to Pride” event where drag queen dancers provocatively gyrated in front of children as young as toddlers. … The Mr. Misster gay bar in downtown Dallas hosted the drag queen event aimed at children.

***

“Our under 21 guests can enjoy a special Mr. Misster Mocktails while the moms and dads can sip on one of our classic Mr. Misster Mimosa Towers,” the poster reads. “Do you want to hit the stage with the queens? We have FIVE limited spots for young performers to take the stage solo, or with a queen of their choosing! Come hangout with the Queens and enjoy this unique pride experience, fit for guests of all ages!”

At the link, you can see a number of appalling videos. Here are two of them. These kids are obviously being groomed into a gay lifestyle. Note the neon sign: “It’s not gonna lick itself.” Another sign in the bar said, “I licked it so it’s mine.”

Parents are having children hand drag queens money pic.twitter.com/0Y43VMy9vF — Tayler Hansen 🇺🇸 (@TaylerUSA) June 4, 2022

The crowd cheered as children walked with the drag performers There were toddlers in the audience as well pic.twitter.com/WzVC4Vza1P — Aldo 🌞 (@AldoButtazzoni) June 4, 2022



One cannot imagine how parents can expose their young children to such insanity. In general, children should be pulled out of the inept and failing public schools, which have now added perverse indoctrination to their other sins. But when parents go out of their way to inflict perversity on their kids, one can only despair.