Posted on June 9, 2022 by Steven Hayward

Power Line’s Lexicon of Leftist Locutions

I’ve been promising to collect our own lexicon of the real meaning of key leftist terms—an undated version of Ambrose Bierce’s Devil’s Dictionary, for a while now. So here goes. Readers are encouraged to propose additional definitions and terms in the comment thread, and we’ll update this lexicon from time to time.

Populism: When the wrong person or cause wins a free election, like Brexit, Trump, or a Soros DA recall.

Racism: Any opposition to the agenda of the left.

Democracy: Any institutional design or voting system that enables the left to get what it wants.

Threat to democracy: When Republicans win an election.

Equality: Outmoded idea from the Declaration of Independence.

Diversity: Where everyone looks different, but thinks the same thing, and speaks in identical cliches.

Equity: The phrase leftists use when they reach for your wallet.

Inclusion: The deliberate exclusion of white males.

Disinformation: Anything a conservative says.

Holistic: Leftist adjective for “we have no idea what to do about a problem.”

Root causes: Method of deflecting attention from solutions that can relieve a problem immediately. (Often used in conjunction with “holistic.”)

Property: Theft. (See Marx, Karl.)

Social justice: Alternative phrase leftists use when reaching for your wallet. (See “Equity,” above.)

Neoliberalism: Anything the left doesn’t like. (Often used as a synonym for “racism.”)

Structural oppression: Synonym for “we hate capitalism.”

Hate speech: Any statement that challenges the dogmas of the left. Usually deployed whenever a conservative is about to win an argument. (See also, “Racism,” above.)

