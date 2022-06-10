Speaking of disinformation

For some reason, we haven’t heard much about the “whistleblower” who has stepped forward with documents that belie the Biden administration’s line about its Orwellian Disinformation Governance Board. Senators Grassley and Hawley append documents provided by the “whistleblower” to their letter addressed to DHS Secretary Mayorkas (embedded below via Scribd).

Chuck Ross covers the story for the Washington Free Beacon in “Homeland Security Solicited Twitter To ‘Become Involved’ in Disinfo Board.” It appears that the Biden administration was lying to us — of course — about the mission of the board:

Department officials set up an April 28 meeting to ask Twitter to “become involved” in the disinformation project, according to a DHS itinerary. The meeting was planned with Yoel Roth, the Twitter executive behind the controversial decision to block New York Post stories about Biden’s laptop from being shared on the platform in October 2020. The whistleblower documents, released by Republican senators on Wednesday, show Homeland Security’s plans for the disinformation board were more extensive than previously acknowledged. The department publicly announced the board on April 27, but did not disclose plans to work with social media companies. Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas said the board would function as a “working group” to track disinformation regarding human smuggling operations and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He insisted the board would have no “operational authority or capability,” though the itinerary for the Twitter meeting shows DHS saw it as “an opportunity to discuss operationalizing public-private partnerships between DHS and Twitter.” * * * * * According to the documents, Homeland Security officials planned to offer government data to Twitter to help the disinformation board’s work. The DHS itinerary for the meeting urged Rob Silvers, the undersecretary for strategy, policy, and plans, to ask what data “would be useful for Twitter to receive” to help the company counter disinformation.

Ross adds: “[Grassley and Hawley] noted it is unclear whether DHS held the April 28 meeting with Twitter. Neither DHS nor Twitter responded to Free Beacon requests for comment.”

I learned of the documents via the Twitter feed of Dr. Jay Bhattacharya (tweets below). The powers that be want us to look elsewhere, but this warrants your attention.

New whistleblower documents describe the scope of the planned operations of the Biden Admin's Ministry of Truth. 1) The Ministry would regulate “[d]isinformation related to the origins and effects of COVID-19 vaccines or the efficacy of masks." [1/3]https://t.co/aadxSL8VjG — Jay Bhattacharya (@DrJBhattacharya) June 9, 2022

