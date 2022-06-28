The Answer for Democrats Is . . . No, No Way!

It is not news that Democrats are in deep trouble in the upcoming midterm election, and the 2024 election doesn’t look too promising either. With the obvious disabilities of (P)resident Biden, and the obvious unfitness of Kamala Harris to succeed him, and the angst after the Dobbs decision, Democrats are looking around for a plausible Plan B. And there are Democrats who think the answer to their 2024 problems is . . . Hillary Clinton.

The whole article is very much worth reading, actually. Ellis almost sounds like he’s been reading Power Line’s analysis of Biden’s senility:

Joe Biden is too old to run for re-election. Everyone knows this. . . If anything, veteran Democrats are even more pessimistic about Kamala Harris as a potential presidential nominee.

Hillary keeps disavowing any 2024 ambition because it would be “disruptive” to Biden, but if Biden dropped out early all bets are off.

Meanwhile, someone who isn’t worried at all about “disrupting” Biden is Gov. Gavin Newsom. Politico reports:

Gavin Newsom jumps onto the national stage and Bidenworld takes notice In recent days, the California governor signaled to his team that, for now at least, what they’ve referred to internally as his “Paul Revere” phase has gone far enough. But the warnings turned a whisper campaign into something audible: Is the governor positioning himself for a White House run in 2024?

Sounds like it. Breaking this afternoon:

Gavin Newsom further stirs 2024 speculation with Florida ad buy California Gov. Gavin Newsom raised more questions about a potential presidential run late Monday when his re-election campaign purchased roughly $105,000 worth of cable TV ads that will run on Fox News in Florida starting July 4.

There is zero reason for Newsom to purchase even a small number of ads in Florida unless he’s preparing to run. Oh please please run Gavin! I relish watching the attack ads of the homelessness and crime throughout the once Golden State, plus economic policies that drive middle class citizens to leave the state.

P.S.: Totally unrelated news story. Ghislane Maxwell has been put on suicide watch in her jail while she awaits her sentencing in a few days. This means she is a goner, of course.