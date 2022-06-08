Posted on June 8, 2022 by Scott Johnson in Biden Administration, gun control

Why McConnaughey?

The White House served up Hollywood star Matthew McConnaughey to lecture us on the virtues of assorted gun control proposals yesterday. He emotes more effectively than press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, but what does he have to offer? He is a native of Uvalde. He feels strongly about the Uvalde massacre. He doesn’t think too much of the Second Amendment. He has a superficial above-it-all take on the culture war. He is a tool of the Biden administration.

Are we seriously supposed to believe that he “feels” more strongly about the massacre than you or I do? That he’s a better person? That he “cares” more? Even if so, which I doubt, it isn’t exactly a public-policy credential.

Amid the media adulation of his performance I would like to put in a bad word. I hate being lectured and having a finger waved in my face. Samuel Johnson’s adage about “the last refuge of a scoundrel” is what comes to mind. I can’t be the only one whom he rubs the wrong way.

