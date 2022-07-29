Posted on July 29, 2022 by John Hinderaker in Civility, Democrats

Everybody’s Talking About the Bird

That is, the bird that Congresswoman Linda Sanchez flipped to the GOP bench during yesterday’s Congressional baseball game. The incident occurred when Ms. Sanchez was removed for a pinch runner (no comment) during the sixth inning.


That’s sportsmanship in today’s Democratic Party. The Republicans went on to win the game 10-0. Looking on the bright side, at least no one shot at the Republican team this year.

