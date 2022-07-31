Iran Threatens New York City?

I am not sure I understand this story, so I pass it on for what it is worth. From the Jerusalem Post:

Iran expert Ben Sabti tweeted that an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) “Telegram channel threatens to produce atomic warhead for missiles,” citing the channel’s message: “Iran can immediately return to Emad project and build an atomic bomb if Natanz facilities are attacked.”

This is the tweet. I take it that the IRGC is a more or less official arm of Iran’s government:

#BREAKING–#Iran #IRGC Telegram channel threatens to produce atomic war head for missiles: "Iran can immediately return to Emad project and build an #ATOM bomb, if Natanz facilities are attacked". pic.twitter.com/4ug4Jd9k18 — BenSabti (@BeniSabti) July 30, 2022

The Emad, cited in the message, is an Iranian long-range missile. The IRGC-linked Bisimchi Media (Radioman Media) Telegram channel published a video titled “When Will Iran’s Sleeping Nuclear Warheads Awaken,” according to the London-based Iran International news outlet.

I think this is the video in the tweet, but that isn’t entirely clear.

The short video declares that Iran’s regime will develop nuclear weapons in a rapid-fire period of time “if the US or the Zionist regime make any stupid mistakes.” Per Iran International, the video states that Iran’s ballistic missiles have the capability of “turning New York into hellish ruins,” in an ostensible reference to Iran’s space program.

I take it that “space” refers to ICBMs. I don’t know whether Iran’s long-range missiles are yet capable of striking our Eastern seaboard.

The news organization paraphrased the video as stating that “the facilities at Natanz may be highly vulnerable to a possible attack by Western powers and Israel but Fordow will immediately assume war footing and begin the nuclear breakout project within a short time if Natanz comes under missile attack.” The video declared that the regime can move its “peaceful nuclear program to a nuclear weapons program” at a fast pace.

I think it is beyond dispute at this point that Iran’s nuclear program is far advanced, and can easily be channeled into weapons production. In that context, why anyone is still talking about the “Iran nuclear deal” is beyond me. I did find the reference to “turning New York into hellish ruins” striking, but I suppose that is what the mullahs have in mind when they say “death to America.”