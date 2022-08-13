Podcast: The 3WHH, Now With Three Hosts!

With this episode of the Three Whisky Happy Hour, the great John Yoo joins up as a permanent co-host along with and Lucretia and me, having spent the last several weeks in Triple-A podcast instructional league while I was drinking my way across the British Isles.
Perfect timing, since John worked in the Justice Department once upon a time, and has insights into its internal political dynamics, and as such the ideal person to analyze The Great Raid on Mar-a-Lago. Needless to say, Lucretia’s outrage meter goes to eleven on this week’s leading story, while John provides the voice of reason, while I do my best impression of a potted plant.
Given the risks (mostly to me) of this new host line-up, the exit music this week is “Flirtin’ With Disaster” by Molly Hatchett.
As usual, listen here, or stagger over to our hosts at Ricochet.
