Reduction ad absurdum

The political news of the day is the passage of the shove-it-down-your-throat absurdity of the Inflation Reduction Act. What this country needs is a vastly expanded Internal Revenue Service! (said no sane man or woman ever).

Adding to the insufferable stupidity and deceit of the bill’s provisions is the insufferable stupidity and deceit of the media coverage of the bill itself. Feel the excitement coursing through Politico Playbook’s “How it really happened: the Inflation Reduction Act.”

Who in his right mind believes that the tax-and-spend extravaganza will have a salubrious effect on the inflation ignited by the Biden administration? And I wonder if we can get a fact-check on the name of the bill.

Who in his right mind thinks that the bill’s climate provisions will have a salubrious effect on the climate? Speaking of stupid media coverage, I cite Politico’s “Historic climate bill to supercharge clean energy industry.” I would like to say Jonathan Swift, call your office, but this stuff is beyond satire.

There is much more to be said and much more to come. I leave the subject this morning with the true question posed by the Inflation Reduction Act. Is the Democrats’ profound faith in the stupidity of the American people inflated or will it be vindicated in the midterm elections at which the bill is aimed?