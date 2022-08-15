Posted on August 15, 2022 by Steven Hayward in Political correctness, Sports

The Decline of the West in One Fight Song

As you know, the NFL’s “Washington Football Team” finally settled on a new team name: the “Commanders.” I wonder how many focus groups it took to settle on this. Was it harder than coming up with “Oklahoma is OK”? Is “Commanders” really a good name for a city whose commands to the populace are increasingly resented? (It might help if the team had a commanding record to boast about in recent years. On the other hand, their ineptitude is fitting for the home of our national bureaucracy.)

The Commanders have come up with a new fight song, whose history shows that we should have seen this all coming a long time ago. It is worth noting the evolution of the Washington franchise fight song:

Obviously you had to expunge “Dixie” (not to mention “Scalp ’em”), but “Fight for old DC”??

Anyway, behold the Commanders:

What was wrong with “Sons of Washington”? I imagine cultural leftists can come up with a dozen reasons.

It will be interesting to see how many Washington fans decide to stick with the old versions about the Redskins.

