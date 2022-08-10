The Elephant In the Room, subtitled “Donald Trump and the Future of the Republican Party,” is a collection of essays on that subject edited by Andrew Busch and William Mayer, professors at Claremont McKenna and Northeastern University, respectively. There are nine essays in total. In addition to Busch and Mayer, contributors include Glenn Reynolds and Charles Kesler, among others. I contributed the least substantial essay to the collection, titled by the editors “Expanding the Republican Coalition: Four Lessons from the Trump Presidency.”

I got my copy in the mail on Monday and am still working my way through it, but the essays are excellent and timely. If you are interested, you can order The Elephant In the Room from Barnes & Noble, available September 1.