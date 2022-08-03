The uses of burn pits

The Democrats staged one of their classic dramas with their so-called burn pit legislation. The Senate voted last night to pass the bill to expand health care benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits during their military service. The final vote was 86-11. President Biden can now sign it into law. I took it from the appearance of Jon Stewart to act up and promote the bill in Washington that all was not as it appeared, as Senator Pat Toomey noticed along the way.
It occurs to me that burn pits have their uses. The Schumer/Manchin Bummer Beyond Belief light reconciliation package — a $450 billion spenderama combined with a festival of taxes — should be relegated to a burn pit. The BBB light has many Manchins, so to speak.
We continue to receive daily messages from Senator McConnell’s office excoriating the Schumer/Manchin monstrosity, but no response to our inquiry about how it came to be after the $250 CHIPS bill spenderama. It wasn’t supposed to be (see McConnell tweet below, more here). What happened? Say it ain’t so, Mitch.
Let me be perfectly clear: there will be no bipartisan USICA as long as Democrats are pursuing a partisan reconciliation bill.
— Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) June 30, 2022
