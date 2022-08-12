Today’s Live Podcast Taping at 6 PM Eastern

For those of you able to join us at 6 pm eastern time this evening for a live taping of the Three Whisky Happy Hour podcast, click on this Zoom link.

You may need to bear with us, as we have a couple of technical challenges today on account of equipment and far-flung locations. And if you aren’t able to join us live, the audio version will be posted up tomorrow morning.

In the meantime, good to see the New York Times editorial page headline writers are working overtime for our entertainment: