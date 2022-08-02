Prudence Johnson is a talented local musician. I was crazy about her work in the fantastic retro trio Rio Nido and then followed her as a solo artist over the years. I saw her show featuring the work of George Gershwin at the St. Paul Jewish Community Center and stuck around for both of her two shows singing the songs of Gene Pitney (backed on piano by her ex, former Pitney arranger Gary Rue) one happy night at the Dakota.

As I recall from catching up with her at that Gershwin show, Prudence took a timeout from her career to get a Ph.D. in psychology along the way. Her site is here. I think of her this morning as one of the local artists whose work I have greatly enjoyed on Red House Records. She recorded Songs of Greg Brown — Red House founder — in 1991. “Wash My Eyes” is from that album. The CD credits include Dean Magraw on acoustic guitar and the late Peter Ostroushko (unmistakably) on mandolin.