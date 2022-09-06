A bad day for KJP

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had a bad day at the lectern in the Brady Press Briefing Room today. The White House has yet to post a transcript, but Twitter features some interesting excerpts. Her attempted reference to the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, for example, was rendered as “Nordstrom 1.”

In the video below Peter Doocy homes in on Jean-Pierre herself as an “election denier” in connection with President Trump’s 2016 victory over Hillary Clinton. KJP is of course only one such progressive Democrat among the left-wing horde, but her inability to “deny” the gist of the question belies the White House theme of the past several weeks. You’d have to be a fool to take it at face value.

The whole “election denial” theme has now become a White House and media staple that is sickening in itself. Like the charge of “climate denial,” it seeks to place debatable questions beyond debate, like the fact of the Holocaust. It is a gross and offensive rhetorical device. You’d think we might hear something about it from those who make a living guarding the place of the Holocaust in our public consciousness, but for some reason silence obtains.

NOTE: I cleaned up a sentence in the original version of the last paragraph that I had garbled in my rush to get out the door.

Biden said that denying election results is an unacceptable threat to democracy. But KJP Tweeted Trump stole the 2016 election and Brian Kemp stole the Georgia governor’s selection. @pdoocy brings the heat. Enjoy: pic.twitter.com/W61ln5QYnB — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 6, 2022