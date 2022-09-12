In what must be this year’s strangest Senate race, Dr. Mehmet Oz, who I take it is some kind of television personality, is taking on John Fetterman in Pennsylvania. Fetterman is recovering from a stroke, from which he is said to be suffering after-effects, and he refuses to debate Oz or do much of anything in public. Fetterman is a rather strange guy at the best of times:

But now he has managed to produce the most laughable moment of the campaign season, so far:

CRINGE: Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman introduces himself as “John Fetterwoman.” pic.twitter.com/4yNSih9hmy — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 12, 2022



Fetterman must have had a biologist at hand to advise him on his gender reveal. Any offense he may have given to “trans” people was no doubt unintentional.

Observing candidates like John Fetterwoman prompts once more the question: how is it that we struggle to beat people like this?