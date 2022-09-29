Libs vs. Reality

Vice, which I take it is some kind of news site, did a piece on a sex offender who was wronged by society and now is being “reintegrated.” Only…it turns out there is a reason why he ran afoul of the law in the first place:
Make sure you see the follow-up https://t.co/a9PUKiTiu9
— Karol Markowicz (@karol) September 28, 2022
Libs never learn. They are like Charlie Brown condemned to try to kick the football through eternity. And Lucy is reality.
